Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $16.95 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

