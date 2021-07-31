Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,866 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

