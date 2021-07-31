Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the June 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,868. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

