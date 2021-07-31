Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the June 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,868. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
