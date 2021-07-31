Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,292 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.