Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €71.43 Average PT from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIE shares. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €63.30 ($74.47). 48,484 shares of the company were exchanged. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €65.24.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

