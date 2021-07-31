Financial Analysis: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -48.19% -29.39% -21.01% IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A

44.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.05 $300,000.00 N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 211.14 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.43

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA beats Streamline Health Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

