Financial Contrast: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Asset Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

90.4% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.93 $44.89 million $2.95 22.17 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 1.06 -$328.35 million $0.57 5.44

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.48%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.18% 10.74% 0.83%

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.