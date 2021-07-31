Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FIORF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.07. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,243. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.26.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

