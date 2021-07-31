Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FIORF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.07. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,243. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.26.
About Fiore Cannabis
