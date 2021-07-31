First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.