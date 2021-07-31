First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

