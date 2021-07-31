First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 443,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

