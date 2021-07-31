First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

