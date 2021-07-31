First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III Sells 22,684 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Horizon by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

