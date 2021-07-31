First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

