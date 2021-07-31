First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

