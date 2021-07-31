First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 242,910 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,652,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

