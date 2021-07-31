First National Bank of South Miami Sells 271 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,988,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,413. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.