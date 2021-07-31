First National Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

TSE FN opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.36 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

