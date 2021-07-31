First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.33.

TSE FN opened at C$46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.87. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

