First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

