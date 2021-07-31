First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

