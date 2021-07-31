First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $86.04. 3,767,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

