First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

