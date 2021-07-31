First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.
