First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

