First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.