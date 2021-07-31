First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000.

ROBT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 14,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,348. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48.

