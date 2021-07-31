First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

