First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73.

