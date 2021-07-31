First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24.

