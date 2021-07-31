First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

FIV opened at $9.54 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

