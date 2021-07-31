First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
FIV opened at $9.54 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
