First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

