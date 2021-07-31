Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

