Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $116,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $249,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $394,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.