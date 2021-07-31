Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed softness in branded retail and store branded retail categories in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Incidentally, fiscal first-quarter sales declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, volumes fell 6.9% owing to unfavorable year over year comparisons in most channels. In fact, Flowers Foods' fiscal 2021 guidance reflects year-over-year sales decline. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining on its focus toward innovation. Well, Flowers Foods is on track with its core priorities, which includes developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins as well as looking for prudent mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, the company is progressing well with Project Centennial, which has been yielding.”

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after buying an additional 527,394 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.