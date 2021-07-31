Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

