Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

FFIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $682.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,954,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

