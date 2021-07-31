Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £162.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £162.90 ($212.83) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £159.70 ($208.65).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £123 ($160.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 431.58. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £131.68.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

