Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

