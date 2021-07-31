Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $58.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 1,019,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,878. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $394,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.