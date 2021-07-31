Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

