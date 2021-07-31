Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FORR. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

