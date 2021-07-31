Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Forterra by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 55.08%.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.