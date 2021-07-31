Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.83. 60,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,017. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

