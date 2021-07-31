Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $324.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.23.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

