Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FTS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

