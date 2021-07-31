Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.69%.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. 127,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

