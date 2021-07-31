Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 788644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

