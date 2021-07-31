Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

