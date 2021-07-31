Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FELE opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

