Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.40. 2,730,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

